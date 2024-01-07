DMC Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,047 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 5,936,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,963. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,735 shares of company stock worth $13,333,510 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.