Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $98.54. 2,191,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

