Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

