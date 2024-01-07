Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.