Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $41,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.03. The stock had a trading volume of 804,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,936. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.