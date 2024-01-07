Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells $196,471.59 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 234.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 381,514 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

