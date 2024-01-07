Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENLT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

