Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Entergy by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.