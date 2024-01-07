Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Boosted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 332.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,524 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $117,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $788.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $650.61 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

