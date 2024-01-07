Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

