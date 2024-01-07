Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

