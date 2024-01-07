Evercore ISI Downgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to In-Line

Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

