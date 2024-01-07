Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 505 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

