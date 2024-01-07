Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 524,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

