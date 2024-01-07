Financial Review: Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -2,266.90% -12.67% -7.25% Origin Materials N/A -10.48% -8.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.30%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Comstock.

Comstock has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $180,000.00 327.39 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -1.92 Origin Materials $15.74 million 6.28 $78.57 million $0.35 1.96

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

