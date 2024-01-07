First Merchants Corp Acquires 2,374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.