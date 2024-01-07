First Merchants Corp Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

