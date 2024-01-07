First Merchants Corp Has $8.07 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.38. 2,156,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

