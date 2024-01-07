First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,445. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

