First Merchants Corp Sells 1,984 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

