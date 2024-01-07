First Merchants Corp Sells 4,355 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. 108,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.