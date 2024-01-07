First Merchants Corp Sells 770 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MDY stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.