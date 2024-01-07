First Merchants Corp Sells 8,764 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IJK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 260,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.