First Merchants Corp Sells 9,145 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,030,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

