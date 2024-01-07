First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of C$272.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1613959 earnings per share for the current year.
First National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.
Insider Activity
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Insiders acquired 455,681 shares of company stock worth $15,827,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
