Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

