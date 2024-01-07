FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $478.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

