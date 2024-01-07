Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

