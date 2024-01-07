Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVO opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.