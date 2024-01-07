Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,621.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,547.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

