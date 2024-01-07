Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $998.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.
Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
