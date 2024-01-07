G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.73. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 2,440 shares.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

