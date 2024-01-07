Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLPG

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $41.30 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.