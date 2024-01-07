Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.30227268 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

