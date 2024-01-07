Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentherm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.