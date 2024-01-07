Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Getty Images Stock Up 2.6 %
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,120. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
