Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 279,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

