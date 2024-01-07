Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.87.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

