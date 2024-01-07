Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231,774 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

