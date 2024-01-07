Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

