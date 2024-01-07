GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

