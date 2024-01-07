Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $220,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

