Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
