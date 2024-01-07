Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

