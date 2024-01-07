Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $938.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.