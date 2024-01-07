GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.