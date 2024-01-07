Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 14,535 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 1,160,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,621. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.