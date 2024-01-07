Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 55,000 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Ceridian HCM makes up about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE CDAY traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $63.15. 994,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

