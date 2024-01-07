Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 45,000 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 253,427 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 106.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. 1,035,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

