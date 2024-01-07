Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.64 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,630,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,118. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

