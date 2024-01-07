Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.87 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

